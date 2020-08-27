Selvaraghavan, Gitanjali to Pearle, Srinish Aravind: South celebs who announced pregnancy during lockdown

From Kollywood director Selvaraghavan to Malayalam Bigg Boss fame Pearle Maaney, here is a list of South celebrities who announced their pregnancies and welcomed their newborn babies during the lockdown period.

Even though this lockdown time has been tough for people across the country, we have been hearing some good news from celebrities from time to time. Today, Bollywood actress Anuskha Sharma and her cricketer husband Virat Kolhi announced that they are expecting their first child. A while ago, Kareena Kapoor and announced that they are expecting their second child. In the south entertainment industry, several celebrities have announced their pregnancy.

Many have also announced the birth of their children, while some have shared photos of their new born babies. From Kollywood director Selvaraghavan to Malayalam Bigg Boss fame Pearle Maaney, here is a list of South celebrities who announced their pregnancies during the lockdown period. Apart from this, there were pregnancy rumours about several celebrities and they have denied those reports too. Take a look at who are all expecting and who all have welcomed their bundle of joy in South so far.

Selvaraghavan and Gitanjali:

Kollywood’s one of the most favourite couples Selvaraghavan and Gitanjali. Recently, Gitanjali took to her Instagram space and announced that she is 17 weeks pregnant and shared her baby bump. This is the couple’s third child. Gitanjali and Selva got into a relationship after she was associated with the director’s film Mayakkam Enna as the assistant director. Later they both got married in the year 2011.

Pearle Maaney and Srinish Aravind:

Mollywood’s celebrity couple and former Bigg Boss Malayalam co contestants Pearle Maaney and Srinish Aravind are now expecting their first child. She shared a video on her Instagram space and flaunted her baby bump while announcing the news. Reportedly, she is three months pregnant and will be welcoming her baby early next year.

GV Prakash Kumar and Saindhavi

Popular music composer GV Prakash Kumar, who has also acted in a couple of Tamil movies, welcomed his daughter along with his singer wife Saindhavi in the month of April. Yesterday, GV Prakash shared a photo of their little bundle of joy and announced her name on Twitter. He has shared few more photos of the baby today and fans of the singer can’t stop adoring it.

Nakkhul Jaidev and Sruti

Popular Kollywood actor Nakkhul Jaidev and his wife Sruti have been making the headlines ever since they announced that they were expecting. Earlier this month, they announced that they have welcomed their baby girl. He also announced that they have named their baby girl, Akira. He revealed it with a custom-made design and stated that he was happy to share it with his fans. However, he has not yet shared the baby’s photo yet. In a photo, he shared a small glimpse of the baby girl.

Tovino Thomas and Lidiya Thomas

Sensational Mollywood actor Tovino Thomas took to Instagram space on June 6 and announced the birth of his second son. A couple of days after he announced the news, he shared a photo, where a glimpse of the baby was shown. He tied the knot with his long-term girlfriend Lidiya on October 24, 2014. His elder daughter, Izza Thomas was born in the year 2016.

Daniel Annie Pope and Danisha

Tamil Bigg Boss 2 fame Daniel Annie Pope, who shot to fame with his performance in Idharkku Thaane Aasaipattai Baalakumara announced that he and his wife Denisha were blessed with a baby boy. The couple welcomed their first child on June 28.

Alya Manasa and Sanjeev

TV series Raja Rani actors Alya Manasa and Sanjeev announced the birth of their baby girl on March 21. The couple named their child Aila Syed. After they announced the arrival of their child, they have been sharing photos and videos of the baby’s daily activities.

