Selvaraghavan REVEALS Aayirathil Oruvan taught him a lesson as he gears up for sequel with Dhanush

Director Selavraghavan is prepping for the sequel of his 2010 film Aayirathil Oruvan. Ahead of that, the director revealed the biggest he learned about the box office performance of 2010 Aayirathil Oruvan. The film starred Karthi, Andrea Jeremiah, Reema Sen and Parthiepan in lead roles.

Aayirathil Oruvan, which was released in 2010, received mixed reviews. However, later with time, the film a developed cult following for its unique story line and screenplay. Now, the director revealed an interesting thing about the film. He took to Twitter and wrote, "The actual budget of #aayirathiloruvan was 18 crores. But we decided to announce it as a 32 crore film to hype it as a mega-budget film. What stupidity! Even though the film managed to collect the actual budget it was regarded as average! Learnt not to lie whatever the odds are!."

The actual budget of #aayirathiloruvan was 18 crores. But we decided to announce it as a 32 crore film to hype it as a mega budget film. What stupidity! Even though the film managed to collect the actual budget it was regarded as average! Learnt not to lie whatever the odds are! — selvaraghavan (@selvaraghavan) August 19, 2021

On January 1, 2021, director Selvaraghavan announced the sequel to Aayirthil Oruvan starring Dhanush. The filmmaker released the first-look poster of Aayirathil Oruvan 2 and wrote, "To my loving fans, who patiently waited for my next film. Here it is: Dhanush in Aayirathil Oruvan 2."

Aayirathil Oruvan is an action-adventure film which is loosely based on the fall of the Chola dynasty and the rise of the Pandiya dynasty. The film was also dubbed and released in Telugu. Aayirathil Oruvan is considered as one of the longest films in Tamil cinema.