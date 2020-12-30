Selvaraghavan’s Aayirathil Oruvan: Karthi, Andrea Jeremiah and Reema Sen starrer gets a rerelease in theatres

Selvaraghavan took to his Twitter space and shared a teaser of Aayirathil Oruvan starring Karthi, Reema Sen and Andrea Jeremiah in the roles.

A while ago, it was announced that Selvaraghavan’s film Pudhupettai starring Dhanush and Sneha in the lead roles will be re-released in Tamil Nadu theatres. Now, the critically acclaimed director has announced that his film starring Karthi, Andrea Jeremiah and Reema Sen titled Aayiraythil Oruvan is all set to get a re-release in theatres from December 31. Sharing the news, Selva also shared a teaser with the iconic theme music of the film.

He wrote, “I owe you all for all the support. Presenting to you Aayirathil Oruvan yet again. Starts from December 31”. The film is about an archaeologist, a government official and a travel guide and how the three of them get trapped in a place with people from the era of Chola kingdom. Reema Sen was seen as a cold blooded villain in the film, while Radhakrishnan Parthiban played a crucial role.

See the post here:

உங்கள் ஆதரவுக்கு என்றும் கடமைப் பட்டிருக்கிறேன். இதோ ! மீண்டும் ஆயிரத்தில் ஒருவன். !

31 st. December 2020 முதல். “ சோழன் பயணம் தொடரும் “ pic.twitter.com/iGsrgZmGvi — selvaraghavan (@selvaraghavan) December 30, 2020

Also read: Dhanush is excited for Thalapathy Vijay's Master; Requests fans to take all the safety precautions in theatres

It should be noted that Selvaraghavan has mentioned about the film’s sequel during several occasions. However, there has been no official announcement on it. Dhanush, during an interview, has mentioned that there would not be a sequel for the film without him. Meanwhile, it was recently announced that Selvaraghavan’s next film will have Dhanush as the lead actor and Yuvan Shankar Raja will compose music for it. Kalaippuli S Thanu will bankroll the project and it is expected that more details will be revealed soon.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×