Selvaraghavan’s S12: Makers of the Dhanush starrer to reveal the title look tomorrow

Director Selvaraghavan took to his Twitter space and announced that the title look of his next film with Dhanush as the lead actor will be revealed tomorrow.
At a time when fans are waiting with battered breath to know the title of Dhanush’s next film with Selvaraghavan, the director has now revealed that the film’s title will be revealed tomorrow. Sharing the news, Selvaraghavan wrote on his Twitter space, “The countdown starts now. Watch this space for more tomorrow! #S12TitleLook”. Yuvan Shankar Raja, who is composing music for the film, expressed his excitement.

Announcing the news about the collaboration, Selvaraghavan wrote on his social media space a couple of weeks back, “Extremely happy to join hands for 8th time with @thisisysr !! @dhanushkraja Kalaippuli S Thanu @theVcreations” Kalaippuli S Thanu, who is bankrolling the project shared the tweet and wrote, “I am delighted to reunite with this hugely successful alliance. @dhanushkraja @selvaraghavan @thisisysr”. Music composer Yuvan Shankar Raja agreed that it felt great for him too, to join hands with them again.

He wrote, “Same here sir, Looking forward to this one.” It is expected that the makers will announce the rest of the cast and crew in the coming days. Other than this, Dhanush has a handful of films in his kitty. He is currently awaiting the release of Jagame Thandhiram directed by sensational filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj and it has Aishwarya Lekshmi as the leading lady. The film’s shooting and post production works are finished and it is expected that it will hit the big screens soon. He also has a rural drama titled Karnan. The Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial was wrapped up a couple of weeks back. It was also announced that Dhanush will play one of the leads in Netflix’s ambitious upcoming project The Grey Men.

Credits :Twitter

