Selvaraghavan’s wife Gitanjali flaunts her baby bump & reveals they are expecting their third child; See Post

Now, she has taken her followers by surprise with an announcement through social media that she is expecting her third child. Showcasing her baby bump, she wrote “17 weeks”, and the post immediately took the internet by storm. She has been getting several congratulatory messages from her fans and followers. Selva and Gitanjali have two children, a daughter Leelavathy and a son Omkar. Gitanjali’s first directorial outing was Maalai Nerathu Mayakkam starring Balakrishna Kola and Wamiqa Gabbi in the lead roles.

Meanwhile, Selvaraghavan is currently busy with the script of his next film, which is expected to star his brother and actor Dhanush in the lead role. Selvaraghavan’s horror thriller, Nenjam Marapathillai starring SJ Surya, Regina Cassandra and Nandita Swetha, is still awaiting its release. Earlier, the film’s release got delayed due to financial issues. It is expected that the makers will give the film a direct release on OTT platforms. or OTT at the earliest.