  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Selvaraghavan’s wife Gitanjali flaunts her baby bump & reveals they are expecting their third child; See Post

Showcasing her baby bump, she wrote “17 weeks”, and the post immediately took the internet by storm.
16742 reads Mumbai
Selvaraghavan’s wife Gitanjali flaunts her baby bump & reveals they are expecting their third child; See PostSelvaraghavan’s wife Gitanjali flaunts her baby bump & reveals they are expecting their third child; See Post

Director Selvaraghavan and his wife Gitanjali are undoubtedly one of the most celebrated couples in Kollywood industry. Gitanjali and Selva got into a relationship after she was associated with the director’s film Mayakkam Enna as the assistant director. Later, they both got married in the year 2011. Gitanjali is an active social media user, who keeps her fans updated about her whereabouts. Recently, her pictures went viral as she shared photos of her weight loss journey.

Now, she has taken her followers by surprise with an announcement through social media that she is expecting her third child. Showcasing her baby bump, she wrote “17 weeks”, and the post immediately took the internet by storm. She has been getting several congratulatory messages from her fans and followers. Selva and Gitanjali have two children, a daughter Leelavathy and a son Omkar. Gitanjali’s first directorial outing was Maalai Nerathu Mayakkam starring Balakrishna Kola and Wamiqa Gabbi in the lead roles.

Also Read: Arya’s wife Sayyeshaa thanks everyone for wishes; Shares her 23rd birthday celebration photos with family

Meanwhile, Selvaraghavan is currently busy with the script of his next film, which is expected to star his brother and actor Dhanush in the lead role. Selvaraghavan’s horror thriller, Nenjam Marapathillai starring SJ Surya, Regina Cassandra and Nandita Swetha, is still awaiting its release. Earlier, the film’s release got delayed due to financial issues. It is expected that the makers will give the film a direct release on OTT platforms. or OTT at the earliest.

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Take a look into Sanjay Dutt’s life story
All the times Sara Ali Khan raised the bar of fashion with her ravishing looks
How to make Sara Ali Khan’s favourite keto pasta? Siddhant Bhargava reveals all her diet secrets
Angad Bedi on Janhvi Kapoor, Neha Dhupia’s reaction to his film Gunjan Saxena, his daughter Mehr & more
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Rhea shares details of Europe trip to SC’s judgement
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: All you need to know about the Supreme Court’s latest verdict
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: Ambulance attendant’s claims to KK Singh’s texts to Rhea
Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary REVEAL their diet post COVID 19 outbreak | LunchTime Diaries
Jacqueline Fernandez’s skincare secrets to get a glowing skin like hers
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Late actor’s conflict with sister to Rhea Chakraborty facing the ED again
Kangana Ranaut on Bollywood’s hypocrisy, being her own hero, shattering labels like ‘gold digger’

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement