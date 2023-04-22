Selvaraghavan's cult classic romantic film 7G Rainbow Colony to get a sequel after 19 years?

Selvaraghavan is one of the most popular filmmakers in Tamil cinema, who has made a mark for himself with his quirky sensibilities and artistic films that have both been box office successes as well as critically lauded. One of his greatest achievements as a filmmaker is definitely 7G Rainbow Colony, which was released to critical acclaim in 2004. The film which starred a then newcomer Ravi Krishna and Sonia Agarwal in the lead, was a major trendsetter among the youth and is considered a modern-day classic in Tamil cinema. The latest reports coming in suggest that Selvaraghavan is getting geared to make a sequel to the film, which will be a continuation of the events that transpired in the original film. Ravi Krishna will be reprising his role from the film and we will be meeting him at a later stage in his life in the upcoming sequel.

Selvaraghavan has completed the scripting of 7G Rainbow Colony Part 2

The film is in the last stages of script completion and Selvaraghavan will be entering pre-production in the coming months. There will be major changes in the cast from the original film as the film will be tracing the story, quite some years after the events that ended the movie. Sonia Aggarwal, who played the female lead in the film, will not be returning to reprise her role as her character passes away in the climax of the first film. The team is getting ready to announce the cast and crew once the paperwork gets done in the coming days.

Upcoming films

Selvaraghavan has taken a detour in recent times from directing to focus on acting and he has appeared in major roles in films like Beast, Saani Kaayidham, and Bakasuran. He also played a cameo in his last theatrical release as a director Naane Varuvean, which starred Dhanush in the lead role. In addition to directing the sequel to 7G Rainbow Colony Part 2. There are also reports of him reviving his long-gestating sequel to his cult classic Aayirathil Oruvan, which will see Karthi returning to reprise the lead role from the original film.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Varisu to Dada: 5 movies to binge watch this Tamil New Year 2023