Sengottai director C V Sasikumar is no more

In a heartbreaking piece of news, Tamil director C.V. Sasikumar, popularly known for having directed the Arjun starrer Sengottai is no more. The director passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest on Sunday, November 14, 2021. He was 57.

He had been reportedly undergoing treatment for cancer for some time at a hospital at Porur in Chennai. However, on Sunday, his health condition deteriorated. He passed away of cardiac arrest. The director's mortal remains have been taken to his residence in Maduravoyil for those from the film industry to pay their last respects. The funeral will take place on Monday, November 15.

C V Sasikumar made his directorial debut in 1992 with the film Unnai Vaazthi Paadugiren. The film starred Parthiban, Suman Ranganathan and Mohini in the lead roles. Ilayaraja scored the music for the film. In 1996, his film Sengottai was released starring Action King Arjun, Meena and Ramba in the lead roles. He has also helmed a few episodes of 'Mahabharatha' aired on Sun TV.

In the other news, Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran's father in law Vijayakumar Menon passed away on Monday. He was 71.

