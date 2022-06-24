Senior actor VP Khalid passes away during the shoot of Tovino Thomas starrer

VP Khalid reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest this morning.

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Updated on Jun 24, 2022 12:56 PM IST  |  12.8K
VP Khalid passes away
Senior actor VP Khalid passes away during the shoot of Tovino Thomas starrer
Remove Ad X
Advertisement

In a heartbreaking piece of news, Malayalam's senior actor VP Khalid passed away today morning, June 24. According to media reports, VP Khalid was found unconscious in the washroom of his upcoming film's movie location in Vaikkom. He was shooting for Tovino Thomas starrer untitled film. The senior actor reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest this morning. 

Fans and celebrities are offering condolences to the senior actor and his family on social media. Khalid was popularly known for his character Sumesh in the sitcom Marimayam. His humour and love for acting won many hearts. 

Khalid is survived by his cinematographer sons Shaiju Khalid, Jimshi Khalid, and director son Khalid Rahman. 

Also Read| Malayalam singer Edava Basheer passes away while performing on a stage 

Remove Ad X
Remove Ad X
Advertisement

For latest Bollywood news , Telugu news, entertainment exclusive, gossip and movie reviews follow Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel with all social platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram.
Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!