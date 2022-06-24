Senior actor VP Khalid passes away during the shoot of Tovino Thomas starrer

In a heartbreaking piece of news, Malayalam's senior actor VP Khalid passed away today morning, June 24. According to media reports, VP Khalid was found unconscious in the washroom of his upcoming film's movie location in Vaikkom. He was shooting for Tovino Thomas starrer untitled film. The senior actor reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest this morning.

Fans and celebrities are offering condolences to the senior actor and his family on social media. Khalid was popularly known for his character Sumesh in the sitcom Marimayam. His humour and love for acting won many hearts.

Khalid is survived by his cinematographer sons Shaiju Khalid, Jimshi Khalid, and director son Khalid Rahman.

Also Read| Malayalam singer Edava Basheer passes away while performing on a stage