Senior makeup artist Gangadhar succumbs to Covid 19
Days after Tollywood writer-director Nandyala Ravi succumbed to Covid-19, make-up artist Gangadhar, who worked in the Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Hindi film industries for 25 years, passed away while undergoing treatment for coronavirus at a private hospital in Hyderabad. It's learned that Gangadhar had undergone a covid test after symptoms surfaced. By the time the test came back positive, his symptoms got severe. He was admitted to a hospital but his parameters deteriorated a few days after hospitalization.
Gangadhar's death has been condoled by Telugu actor Sivaji, whose personal make-up man the deceased artist was. Producer Bekkem Venugopal joined the industry and expressed profound sympathies through his production house, Lucky Media. "Ever since I started making movies, Gangadhar has been a part of my filmography. He used to be a constant right since the days of 'Tata Birla Madhyalo Laila'. He was not only a good friend but also a well-wisher. I can't believe that Gangadhar is no more. It feels like a family member has died," Venugopal said.
Om Shanti…Condolence to his family. So sad…Our film industry lost many talents due to this covid pandemic.
EveryOne Please take care #StayHomeStaySafe#DoubleMask or #N95Mask #WearMaskSaveLife #SanitizeHands #MaintainSocialDistance #GetVaccinated #COVIDSecondWaveInIndia https://t.co/Qf5Po00hZc
— Gopi Mohan (@Gopimohan) May 18, 2021
Among others, actors Sree Vishnu and Vishwak Sen, too, have condoled the loss. The yet-to-be-released 'Pagal' will be Gangadhar's posthumous release and last work.
Gangadhar was sought-after for 25 years. A recipient of the Nandi Award (the state award of Andhra Pradesh), he was respected for his discipline and commitment.
Producer Yalamanchi Ravichand is co-ordinating the last rites of Gangadhar.
