Senior makeup artist Gangadhar succumbs to Covid 19

Gangadhar, a senior make-up man, died today at a private hospital in Hyderabad. His demise has saddened his colleagues.
Days after Tollywood writer-director Nandyala Ravi succumbed to Covid-19, make-up artist Gangadhar, who worked in the Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Hindi film industries for 25 years, passed away while undergoing treatment for coronavirus at a private hospital in Hyderabad. It's learned that Gangadhar had undergone a covid test after symptoms surfaced. By the time the test came back positive, his symptoms got severe. He was admitted to a hospital but his parameters deteriorated a few days after hospitalization. 

Gangadhar's death has been condoled by Telugu actor Sivaji, whose personal make-up man the deceased artist was. Producer Bekkem Venugopal joined the industry and expressed profound sympathies through his production house, Lucky Media. "Ever since I started making movies, Gangadhar has been a part of my filmography.  He used to be a constant right since the days of 'Tata Birla Madhyalo Laila'. He was not only a good friend but also a well-wisher. I can't believe that Gangadhar is no more. It feels like a family member has died," Venugopal said. 

Well-known writer Gopi Mohan tweeted, "Om Shanti…Condolence to his family. So sad…Our film industry lost many talents due to this covid pandemic. EveryOne Please take care (sic)."

Among others, actors Sree Vishnu and Vishwak Sen, too, have condoled the loss. The yet-to-be-released 'Pagal' will be Gangadhar's posthumous release and last work. 

Gangadhar was sought-after for 25 years. A recipient of the Nandi Award (the state award of Andhra Pradesh), he was respected for his discipline and commitment. 

Producer Yalamanchi Ravichand is co-ordinating the last rites of Gangadhar.

