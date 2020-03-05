Senior Tamil actor Suryakanth’s son Vijay Harish arrested; Accused of raping a woman and videotaping it

In a shocking news, budding actor Vijay Harish, who is also the son of yesteryear Tamil actor Suryakanth, has been arrested by Tiruvottiyur all-women Police. The arrest has been made following a complaint, which was launched against Vijay for allegedly raping a girl Reports also suggest that he even video tapped the act. According to police officials, Vijay Harish and the victim were college mates and they were in a relationship.

Earlier in January, they both were in an apartment in Chennai’s Virugambakkam, where she was apparently offered a drink by Vijay. Reports suggest that Vijay had added sedatives in the drink without the knowledge of the girl before raping her. She fell unconscious after drinking it and Vijay made use of the situation to rape her. The incident occurred on January 2. After filming the act, Vijay also threatened her that he would leak the video on the internet.

The girl filed the complaint with Deputy Commissioner H Jayalakshmi recently and a case was registered in the Tiruvottiyur AWPS. The cops have filed the case against Vijay Harish, aged 20, under Sections 328 (causing hurt by means of poison), 354B (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe), 354 C (voyeurism), 376 (rape) and other sections of the Indian Penal Code, according to a report in The Hindu.