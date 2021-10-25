Senior Telugu actor Raja Babu passes away due to severe health conditions

Tollywood film industry has lost another gem of talent, senior actor Raja Babu. The actor passed away yesterday, October 24, due to severe health conditions. He was 64. According to media reports, Raja Babu was facing health issues for years. His health condition worsened in the last few days.

Raja Babu is survived by his wife and three children. The actor made his acting debut with the film Ooriki Monagadu and has worked in more than 64 films and TV shows. His popular hit TV serials include Vasantha Kokila, Manasu Mamatha, Chi La Sow Sravanthi, and Priyanka.

In his more than 2 decades of career, the actor entertained the audience with his roles in popular films like Samudram, Murari, Aadavari Maatalaku Ardhaale Verule, Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu, Malli Raava, Sreekaram, Brahmotsavam, and Bharat Ane Nenu.

Meanwhile, fans are offering heartfelt condolences to the leading actor on social media:

