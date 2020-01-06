Sensational senior actor to make a re-entry to Tamil cinema; Check deets

Senior actor Mohan, who ruled Tamil cinema in the 80's, will be making a reentry to Kollywood. He will be featured in a movie, which will apparently be rolled on floors this year.

Senior actor Mohan Rao, who ruled the Tamil film industry in the 80’s, will be reappearing in the big screens soon, if media reports are to be believed. Talking to Galatta Media, the actor reportedly said that he has been getting two or three scripts every month, but he did not choose any, as he did not feel that the roles would fit him. However, a recent script caught his attention and the actor would be seen playing a key role in a movie soon. The actor did not reveal any more details. Apparently, the movie that he will be a part of, will hit the big screens in 2020.

Famously called Mike Mohan, the actor made his debut in the year 1977 with a Kannada film Kokila, which turned out to be a blockbuster. His Tamil film with ace director Balu Mahendra, Moodu Pani was released in 1980. The movie was a huge hit, and after that,almost all of his movies turned out to be a box office hit. He was even called the Silver Jubilee Star, for most of his movies crossed 25 days. His film with Mowna Ragam, in which actor Karthik and Revathi were seen sharing screen space with Mohan, is evergreen. The Mani Ratnam directorial, is a must watch.

Galatta Media quoted him as saying, “I consider the fans that I have earned in all these years, is my biggest achievement. What makes me proud is that I still have fans. Though I have been getting a minimum of three scripts per month, I could not choose any, as I did not feel that I would fit in those. However, I have finally found a really nice script, and I will be roped in for a project in 2020”

Credits :Galatta Media

