Tamil TV actress Jayashree attempts suicide; Sends a ‘goodbye message’ to her dear friend

TV actor Jayashree attempted suicide by consuming sleeping pills. She is currently undergoing treatment and is stable.

Sensational Tamil TV actor Jayashree, who has been making headlines following her strained relationship with her estranged husband Ishwar, attempted suicide last night. Apparently, she consumed sleeping pills. An audio clip, claiming to be Jayashree’s ‘goodbye message’ is also making rounds on social media. In the clip, one can hear her saying that she felt ‘unworthy’ and ‘depressed’ and thanked her dear friend for all the support. Currently, she is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Neelangarai, Chennai.

As she had called a friend after taking the pills, her friends rushed to her house and took her to the hospital. For the unversed, Jayashree appeared in a bunch of interviews and narrated the alleged affair between her actor-husband Isvar Raghunathan and actor Mahalakshmi. She has also lodged complaint against her husband stating that he had harassed her daughter, too. Following the complaint, Isvar was arrested and he was released on bail.

In her interviews, Jayashree had alleged that Isvar has abused her child when he was under the influence of alcohol and he had often harmed her physically. She alleged that Isvar had also borrowed lakhs of money from her, which he refused to repay. Isvar, on the other hand, stated in interviews that all of the allegations made against him were false. He also stated that Jayashree’s intention was to extract money from him. It is being reported that Jayashree was upset as Isvar had scorned her as he came out of jail in no time and when Jayashree saw the growing relationship between Ishwar and Mahalakshmi who are acting in the soap opera Devathaiyai Kandein, it made her more upset.

Credits :Indiaglitz

