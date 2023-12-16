Sesham Mike-il Fathima release: When and where to watch Kalyani Priyadarshan starrer comedy-drama online
The Kalyani Priyadarshan starrer, Sesham Mike-il Fathima, is now accessible for streaming on an OTT platform. Learn where you can enjoy this movie!
Inheriting the artistic flair of her renowned director father, Priyadarshan, Kalyani Priyadarshan is carving her path in the world of cinema. Poised for a notable debut on the silver screen, she takes the lead role in the upcoming film Sesham Mikeil Fathima, marking a significant moment in her burgeoning career.
Initially released on November 17th, 2023, the film has since captivated audiences and is now available for streaming on Netflix in Malayalam, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi. Kalyani Priyadarshan delivers a powerful performance as Fathima, capturing her unwavering spirit and emotional depth. The film is further enriched by a talented cast, including Femina George (Minnal Murali) in a pivotal role, alongside Shaheen Siddique, Parvathi T, and Aneesh G. Menon.
Check out the trailer of Sesham Mike-il Fathima, Kalyani Priyadarshan starrer below
More about Kalyani Priyadarshan’s Sesham Mike-il Fathima
Sesham Mikeil Fathima weaves a heartwarming tale of a young Muslim girl from Kerala, Fathima, who harbors a dream unlike any other: to become a football commentator. But her path to success is paved with obstacles, both societal and familial. Growing up in rural Malabar, Fathima must defy traditional expectations and overcome limitations placed upon her.
The narrative charts her journey as she embarks on a quest to make her dreams a reality. What initially begins as a reluctant foray into the world of football commentary blossoms into a passionate pursuit. Fueled by her strong determination, Fathima challenges social constructs and navigates the complexities of family restrictions.
Sesham Mikeil Fathima is not just Fathima's story; it's a universal tale of resilience and the pursuit of one's aspirations against all odds. Debutant filmmaker Manu C Kumar brings this inspiring narrative to life, helmed by the production prowess of Thalapathy Vijay's manager, Jagadish Palanisamy, in his first Malayalam venture alongside Sudhan Sundaram.
The evocative music, composed by Hesham Abdul Wahab, adds another layer of depth to the film's emotional resonance. Cinematographer Santhana Krishnan Ravichandran, known for his work on films like Baaghi 2 and Kabir Singh, paints a visually stunning backdrop for Fathima's journey. The editing by Romancham editor Kiran Das ensures an engaging flow, keeping viewers hooked throughout.
Having recently impressed audiences in the Malayalam films Hridayam and Thallumaala, Kalyani Priyadarshan continues to solidify her place as a rising star. Sesham Mikeil Fathima marks a significant leap forward in her career, showcasing her versatility and talent as she takes center stage and delivers a performance that is sure to resonate with audiences around the world.
