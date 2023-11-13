Sesham Mikeil Fathima Trailer OUT: Kalyani Priyadarshan shines as aspiring commentator

Renowned for her lineage as the daughter of director Priyadarshan, Kalyani Priyadarshan is poised to make a captivating debut on the silver screen, assuming the lead role in the upcoming film Sesham Mikeil Fathima. Anticipated for its release on November 17th, 2023, the film marks a significant moment in Kalyani's burgeoning acting career.

The film is based on the story of a Muslim girl from the Malabar region who desires to become a football commentator but has to defy her obstacles in the way to reach her goal. Her journey to fulfill her dreams sets up the plot of the movie.

Watch the official trailer for Sesham Mikeil Fathima

Sesham Mikeil Fathima’s trailer presents the story of Fathima Noorjahan who is dragged into the world of sports commentary in a local football match, due to her ability to speak non-stop.

Her initial disinterest in taking part in this activity soon changes into a passion for her, that she didn’t realize until she tried it. The passion for her to do football commentary leads her to defy the social constructs and family restrictions that someone from a rural Malabar area might have to face.

The film explores her journey of being able to succeed in her dreams and how she reaches the feat despite every other odds. The film which is written and directed by debutant Manu C Kumar, is produced by Thalapathy Vijay’s manager Jagadish Palanisamy in his first Malayalam project, along with Sudhan Sundaram.

The film features Kalyani Priyadarshan portraying the lead character with Minnal Murali fame Femina George, Shaheen Siddique, Parvathi T, Aneesh G. Menon, and many more being a part of it.

The film’s music is composed by Hesham Abdul Wahab while the film’s cinematography is being fulfilled by Santhana Krishnan Ravichandran who previously worked on films like Baaghi 2, Baaghi 3, Kabir Singh, and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. The editing of the film is done by Romancham editor Kiran Das.

Kalyani Priyadarshan’s lineups

Kalyani Priyadarshan was last seen in the Malayalam film Hridayam alongside Pranav Mohanlal with Vineeth Sreenivasan directing it and the Tovino Thomas blockbuster film Thallumaala as well.

Aside from Sesham Mike-il Fathima, Kalyani will also be seen in the Malayalam film Antony directed by veteran director Joshiy, with Joju George headlining it. She is also expected to be part of the Tamil film Genie with Jayam Ravi and Krithi Shetty starring in it.

