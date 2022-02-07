Sexual Assault Case: Kerala High Court grants bail to actor Dileep

In another shocking twist and turn of events, the Kerala High Court has granted bail to Malayalam actor Dileep in the new conspiracy case. On Monday, February 7, the HC allowed the anticipatory bail plea of actor Dileep before the arrest, in the fresh allegations made on him in connection to the sexual assault of an actress in 2017.

The police, opposing the plea, said that granting Dileep bail could impact the faith of people in law. To this, Judge Gopinath of the Kerala High Court said that the prosecution can apply for arresting the accused despite a grant of anticipatory bail.

The fresh case was filed against Dileep on the basis of a few audio clips and other evidences released by director Balachandra Kumar.