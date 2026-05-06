Seyon: Bhagyashri Borse joins Sivakarthikeyan in Kamal Haasan’s drama, makers unveil 1st look on her birthday

The buzz surrounding Sivakarthikeyan's upcoming film, Seyon, just got a major boost. On the occasion of actress Bhagyashri Borse’s birthday on May 6, 2026, the makers of the film officially welcomed her to the cast and treated fans to her first-look poster. Take a look!

Seyon makers welcome Bhagyashri Borse onboard

Seyon is a Tamil action-drama that has grabbed the attention of the audience. The upcoming film is helmed by Sivakumar Murugesan and bankrolled by veteran actor Kamal Haasan under his banner, Raaj Kamal Films International, alongside R Mahendran. Today, on the occasion of actress Bhagyashri Borse’s 26th birthday, the makers gave her fans a sweet surprise.

They welcomed Borse on board the entertainer and dropped an ethereal first look poster of her character in the movie. Taking to social media, the film's production house shared the announcement with a heartwarming message, “A birthday to remember and a journey to look forward to. Wishing #BhagyashriBorse A very Happy Birthday as she joins the #Seyon Family.”

Take a look at the post:

The first-look image features Bhagyashri in a serene avatar, holding a peacock feather. Directed by Sivakumar Murugesan, Seyon is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated Tamil releases of the year. The project marks another high-profile collaboration for Sivakarthikeyan and the producers.

Reports indicate that Sivakarthikeyan will be playing a veteran soldier turned activist who arrives at a station during the Maasi Kalari Festival. Villagers revere him as a living god at the temple. Reportedly, the popular actor has been offered Rs. 65 crore for Seyon, which also includes the advance paid to him.

As for Bhagyashri, this is her second outing as Kaantha was her debut film in Tamil. Borse is joined by a talented ensemble that includes Bala Saravanan and Aruldoss. With music composed by Santhosh Narayanan, Vivek Vijayakumar is responsible for the cinematography. The film is edited by San Lokesh. Seyon is currently slated for a grand theatrical release in October 2026.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

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