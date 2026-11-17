Seyon, starring Sivakarthikeyan in the lead role, is an upcoming gritty action entertainer directed by Thaai Kizhavi fame Sivakumar Murugesan. Now, reports suggest that the film's co-producer Kamal Haasan might make a special cameo appearance, potentially reprising his iconic look from Virumaandi.

Seyon: Kamal Haasan to make a cameo appearance in Sivakarthikeyan starrer?

According to Valai Pechu, Kamal Haasan is likely to make a cameo appearance in Sivakarthikeyan's Seyon. The film is co-produced by the veteran actor under his banner, Raaj Kamal Films International.

Interestingly, the report suggests that KH might reprise his iconic Virumaandi look for a special appearance in the climax. However, this remains speculation, and the makers are yet to officially confirm his involvement.

Earlier, the makers unveiled a glimpse of Seyon , showcasing Sivakarthikeyan in a rustic avatar. Set in a village near Madurai, the film's visual presentation and the actor's appearance sparked comparisons with Virumaandi.

Meanwhile, the makers have officially announced Bhagyashri Borse as the female lead, marking her second Tamil film after Dulquer Salmaan's Kaantha. The upcoming action entertainer is expected to hit theatres during Pongal 2027.

Kamal Haasan and Sivakarthikeyan’s work front

Kamal Haasan was last seen in a leading role in Mani Ratnam's Thug Life. The action drama featured Silambarasan TR in a prominent role, alongside Trisha Krishnan, Abhirami, Nassar, and others.

The veteran actor has also announced Sandiyar , directed by SU Arun Kumar. The gritty action entertainer reportedly features Haasan in a rugged avatar, with Anirudh Ravichander composing the music and background score.

Looking ahead, Kamal is set to share the screen with Rajinikanth in an action entertainer tentatively titled KHxRK. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the project is expected to bring the two legendary actors together on screen after nearly four decades.

Additionally, Haasan has Kalki 2898 AD Part 2 in his lineup, reuniting with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan. He is also expected to return as Senapathy in Indian 3, the action drama directed by Shankar.

On the other hand, Sivakarthikeyan is currently working on his tentatively titled SK27 , directed by Parking fame Ramkumar Balakrishnan.

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