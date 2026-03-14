Seyon: Sivakarthikeyan starrer to have Kaantha actress Bhagyashri Borse as co-lead? Find out

Sivakarthikeyan and Thaai Kizhavi fame Sivakumar Murugesan are collaborating on a new film titled Seyon. Now, it appears that Kingdom and Kaantha fame Bhagyashri Borse might join the project as the female lead.

Is Bhagyashri Borse set to co-lead Sivakarthikeyan’s Seyon?

According to Movies Singapore, actress Bhagyashri Borse is being considered to co-star alongside Sivakarthikeyan in Seyon. The actress is reportedly in talks for the project, and if finalized, it will mark her next Tamil venture after Dulquer Salmaan’s Kaantha.

Moreover, several actors from Thaai Kizhavi are also expected to be retained as part of the cast of Seyon.

The teaser of Seyon was unveiled recently and shows several characters interacting with each other inside a police station. As they discuss a fight that took place during a festival, the protagonist arrives at the station premises along with others.

When a group of people begins to attack him, he strikes back with full force, leaving no one untouched. The character is also portrayed as a devotee and conduit of the Hindu god Murugan, and the story explores the significance of the folklore deity Virumaandi.

The movie is co-produced by Kamal Haasan under the banner of Raaj Kamal Films International. Santhosh Narayanan is composing the music and background score, while Vivek Vijayakumar serves as the cinematographer. The film is edited by San Lokesh.

Sivakarthikeyan’s work front

Parasakthi is a period political drama set in 1960s Tamil Nadu. It follows Chezhaiyan, also known as Che, a peace-loving railway worker who is the sole breadwinner of his family and takes care of his younger brother, Chinna Durai, a college student and activist.

While Chinna Durai actively protests against systemic oppression, Che initially disagrees with his brother’s confrontational methods. However, the situation escalates with the arrival of a ruthless police officer named Thirunaadan, who uses brutality to suppress the protests. A life-changing incident soon forces Che to transform and stand alongside his brother, as the film explores their bond and the challenges they face amid rising political unrest.

Apart from Sivakarthikeyan , the film also stars Ravi Mohan, Sreeleela, and Atharvaa Murali in pivotal roles. It is currently available for streaming on ZEE5.

Looking ahead, SK is also set to collaborate with director Venkat Prabhu on another project.

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