Seyon Teaser: Sivakarthikeyan dons a powerful rural avatar, evoking a mix of mythology and action

Sivakarthikeyan is celebrating his 41st birthday on February 17, 2026. As the actor marks a new year of life, the makers of his next movie, titled Seyon, have revealed the teaser.

Seyon Teaser

The teaser of Seyon shows several characters interacting with each other inside a police station. As they talk about a fight that took place during a festival, the protagonist arrives at the station premises along with others.

When a group of people begins to attack him, he strikes back with full fervor, leaving no one untouched. The character is also portrayed as a devotee and conduit of the Hindu god Murugan and even explores the significance of the folklore deity Virumaandi.

Watch the teaser of Seyon

Sharing the teaser online, Sivakarthikeyan wrote, “For those who admire me, for those who love me, for those who think about me more than I think about myself, for my fans, for my brothers and sisters.”

The upcoming film is directed by Sivakumar Murugesan. The director’s debut film, Thaai Kizhavi, is slated for release in theaters on February 20, 2026, and is co-produced by Sivakarthikeyan.

Seyon is co-produced by Kamal Haasan under the banner of Raaj Kamal Films International. Santhosh Narayanan is handling the music and background score, while Vivek Vijayakumar serves as the cinematographer. The film is edited by San Lokesh.

Sivakarthikeyan’s work front

Sivakarthikeyan was last seen in the lead role in Parasakthi. Directed by Sudha Kongara, the period political drama is set in 1960s Tamil Nadu and follows the story of Chezhaiyan, also known as Che, a young and peace-loving man. He works in the railways, is the sole breadwinner of his family, and takes care of his younger brother, Chinna Durai, a college student and activist.

As civil conflict takes center stage, Chinna actively fights against systemic oppression, even though his brother disagrees with his methods. However, things take a drastic turn when a vicious police officer named Thirunaadan enters the picture, serving the government and using police brutality to curb the protests.

Amid all this, a life-changing event leads Che to undergo a significant transformation, prompting him to stand with the protests his brother is part of. How Che’s life evolves over time, his bond with his sibling, and the challenges he faces form the core of the film.

Apart from SK, the film also stars Ravi Mohan, Sreeleela, and Atharvaa Murali in pivotal roles. It is currently available for streaming on ZEE5.

Looking ahead, Sivakarthikeyan is also set to collaborate with director Venkat Prabhu on another project.

ALSO READ: 4 Malayalam Films to Watch on OTT This Week: Arjun Ashokan’s Chatha Pacha to Khajuraho Dreams