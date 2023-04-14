Shaakuntalam :10 Tweets you should check out before watching the Samantha starrer Mythological romance

Shaakuntalam has released today to great excpectations after a long promotional run. The film, which is touted to be one of the biggest released in Samantha Prabhu’s career. All the promos, trailer and songs released till now have been getting much love from social media. The mythological fantasy romance stars Dev Mohan, Aditi Balan and Madhoo among the ensemble cast. The modern day retelling of the Kalidasa classic of the same name , is getting positive reviews and people are flocking back to the theatre for watch their favourite stars on the big screen.

The film which is being bankrolled by Gunaa Teamworks and Sri Venkateswara Creations is touted to be an epic retelling of the Kalidasa love story with great visuals and soundtrack that is reminiscent of older romantic epics. The film is running to house full shows on the first day and making its affect fels at the box office. Samantha’s performance too has been getting a lot of praise though critical responses have been mostly mixed.

Netizen are going crazy over the movie and have been sharing their takes on the impact of the mythological film. Many praise the visual effects, the locations, camera work and music department, whereas many admire the screenplay adaptation of the new version and the lead pair’s chemistry on screen

If you are planning to watch Samantha's epic Shaakuntalam this weekend, take a look at 10 tweets by the audiences.

About Shaakuntalam

Shaakuntalam is mounted on a big scale and is considered to be the most expensive film from Samantha to date. The film directed by Gunasekharan is a modern-day retelling of the epic romantic saga, retold using the latest technology and with the help of better visual effects. The extended cast of the film features Dev Mohan, Aditi Balan, and Madhoo among others. The music for the film is composed by veteran composer Mani Sharma, while the cinematography is being handled by Sekhar V Joseph.

