Shaakuntalam BIG UPDATE: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's mythological drama gets a 'New Release Date'

Shaakuntalam starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu is now all set to release in cinemas on April 14. Ten days before the scheduled release date of Shaakuntalam, the makers of the movie have announced the new release date. "#Shaakuntalam in theatres worldwide on April 14," the makers tweeted alongside a new poster that looks breathtaking.

Helmed by Gunasekhar, Shaakuntalam is a whimsical tale of love set in the Kashyapa Kanumalu (Kashmir), the grandeur and splendour of Dushyant’s Puru Dynasty. The story of the mythological drama revolves around the epic love story of Shakuntala, played by Samantha Ruth Prabhu and King Dushyant from Mahabharata, portrayed by Dev Mohan. Allu Arjun's daughter Arha is making her acting debut with the film and will be seen as Prince Bharata.