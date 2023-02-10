Shaakuntalam BIG UPDATE: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's mythological drama gets a 'New Release Date'
Samantha's Shaakuntalam is a mythological drama and is penned and directed by Gunasekhar.
Shaakuntalam starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu is now all set to release in cinemas on April 14. Ten days before the scheduled release date of Shaakuntalam, the makers of the movie have announced the new release date. "#Shaakuntalam in theatres worldwide on April 14," the makers tweeted alongside a new poster that looks breathtaking.
Helmed by Gunasekhar, Shaakuntalam is a whimsical tale of love set in the Kashyapa Kanumalu (Kashmir), the grandeur and splendour of Dushyant’s Puru Dynasty. The story of the mythological drama revolves around the epic love story of Shakuntala, played by Samantha Ruth Prabhu and King Dushyant from Mahabharata, portrayed by Dev Mohan. Allu Arjun's daughter Arha is making her acting debut with the film and will be seen as Prince Bharata.
Check out Shaakuntalam's new release date announcement poster below:
Made on a massive budget, Shaakuntalam is based on internationally acclaimed Kalidasa’s Sanskrit play 'Abhijnana Shakuntalam' and is all set to release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada languages. Shaakuntalam also has Sachin Khedekar, Kabir Bedi, Dr.M Mohan Babu, Prakash Raj, Madhubala, Gautami, Aditi Balan, Ananya Nagalla, Jisshu Sengupta and others in supporting roles.
Shaakuntalam which will also release in 3D is being presented by Dil Raju under Sri Venkateswara Creations in collaboration with Gunaa Teamworks and produced by Neelima Guna.
Samantha's outfits have been designed by Neeta Lulla while Mani Sharma has given music to the film and Prawin Pudi is the editor.
