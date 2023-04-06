Shaakuntalam: Dev Mohan shares a hilarious moment of his first meet with Samantha Ruth Prabhu on sets

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is gearing up for the grand release of the upcoming mythological film Shaakuntalam with Dev Mohan. The actors are rigorously promoting the film in different states ahead of the grand release. During the Chennai promotions, Dev Mohan revealed his first introduction to Samantha at the test look shoot of the film and it's hilarious.

Dev Mohan shared the first time he met Samantha and it was during the test look of Shaakuntalam. He said, "when I first met her, Sam entered, she was wearing smart casuals, and I was on a horse with all the costumes. And we were being introduced and I was like in the 17th century and she was the 21st century. I was like oh my god and how is this possible? Then she also changed her costume." The actress, who is seen sitting next to him is all smiles.

Yesterday, the second trailer of the film was unveiled as it gears up for release next week. The second trailer looks intriguing and there are all elements like romance, drama and fight sequences, and visuals. It shows the epic love story of Samantha as Shaakuntala and Dev Mohan as Dushyant.

About Shaakuntalam

Helmed by Gunasekhar, Shaakuntalam is a whimsical tale of love set in the Kashyapa Kanumalu (Kashmir), the grandeur and splendour of Dushyant’s Puru Dynasty. The story of the mythological drama revolves around the epic love story of Shakuntala, played by Samantha Ruth Prabhu and King Dushyant from Mahabharata, portrayed by Dev Mohan. Allu Arjun's daughter Arha is making her acting debut with the film and will be seen as Prince Bharata.

Shaakuntalam also has Sachin Khedekar, Kabir Bedi, Dr.M Mohan Babu, Prakash Raj, Madhubala, Gautami, Aditi Balan, Ananya Nagalla, Jisshu Sengupta and others in supporting roles.

Shaakuntalam which will also release in 3D is being presented by Dil Raju under Sri Venkateswara Creations in collaboration with Gunaa Teamworks and produced by Neelima Guna. The film is set for theatrical release on April 14.