Shaakuntalam director Gunasekhar takes DIG at Rana Daggubati after he announces Hiranyakashyap with Trivikram?

It is well known that Gunasekhar had plans to make a film on Hiranyakashyap with Rana Daggubati playing the titular character. This was reported to be Gunasekhar’s dream project. But the film never really took off owing to multiple postponements and was put on the back burner. Even with all these delays, the Okkadu director never gave up hope on the project and was still pursuing it on the side.

Sadly for the director, a different film on Hiranyakashyap has officially been announced by Rana Daggubati. The Nene Raju Nene Mantri actor will be teaming up with Trivikram for the project.

Gunasekhar takes a dig at Rana Daggubati with a cryptic tweet on unethical acts

After the announcement of Hiranyakashyap by Rana Daggubati, rumor mills were abuzz that Gunasekhar was angry at the actor. The director’s tweet, which he posted right after the announcement, has also paved the way for many talks.

The filmmaker took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "While making God the central theme of your story, you must also keep in mind that God keeps an eye on your integrity. Unethical acts will be answered through ethical means."

Social media users have come to the conclusion that this tweet is definitely a dig at Rana and Trivikram. The tweet indirectly mentions that while making a film with God, one should work with integrity and not indulge in any unethical acts. Gunasekhar’s tweet does not come as a shock to anyone, as the director has always talked about Hiranyakashyap being his dream project.

Even the pre-production work was also completed for the project helmed by Gunasekhar, but for unknown reasons, the project never really took off.

Rana Daggubati announces Hiranyakashyap with Trivikram

Hiranyakashyap was officially announced by Rana at Comic-Con. Spirit Media, the actor’s production company, will be bankrolling the project. Trivikram’s entry into the project has come as a surprise to many. Rana has been announcing a sea of projects back-to-back for a while.

It would be interesting to know how the actor reacts to the indirect digs by Gunasekhar.

