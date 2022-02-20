Shaakuntalam: FIRST LOOK of Samantha as princess Shakuntala to be out tomorrow

Shakuntala and Dushyanta’s love saga by Kalidas has been retold many times. Bringing her own version of the classic, Samantha Ruth Prabhu will play the lead in Gunasekhar’s mythological drama Shaakuntalam. The first look for the film will be out on 21 February at 9 AM. The star informed the fans about the update regarding her upcoming venture via social media.

The production for the film began in February 2021 and the film has been in news ever since. The project has been penned by filmmaker Gunasekhar and stars Dev Mohan as Dushyanta, the king of the Puru Dynasty opposite Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Allu Arjun’s daughter Allu Arha will also be making her film debut as Prince Bharata with Gunasekhar’s directorial. Others to be part of the film’s cast are Mohan Babu, Sachin Khedekar, Gautami, Aditi Balan, Ananya Nagalla, and Varshini Sounderajan among others. Backed by Neelima Guna and Dil Raju under the banner of Gunaa Teamworks and Dil Raju Productions, the film will see Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the titular role of Shakuntala.

Check out the post below: