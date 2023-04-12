Shaakuntalam First Reviews Out: Here's what audiences has to say about Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer

Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be seen next for the first time in the mythological film Shaakuntalam. The film, which is one of the most anticipated, is gearing up for release on April 14. Ahead of the theatrical release, the makers arranged special premier shows for selected audiences, journalists and critics to watch. Now, looks like Shaakuntalam managed to impress the audiences as the first reviews are out.

Samantha is being hailed for her performance as Shakuntala in the film. From emotional scenes to romance, the actress is said to have nailed everything to perfection. Allu Arha, daughter of Allu Arjun, who has marked her debut, hooked audiences with her screen persona and dialogues. Dev Mohan also caught the audience with his first acting stint as Dushyant in the film. Some of the fans praised the Hollywood-level filming while many said that it is 'next level'.

Visuals and direction by Gunasekhar are also praised by the audiences. While the first reviews are good, it is to be awaited, and watch if it will be the same with the theatrical release. Samantha Ruth Prabhu also shared her excitement over the first reviews after the premier shows and stated that she can't wait for the audience to watch the film in the theatres.

Check out Shaakuntalam audience reviews after premier shows:

About Shaakuntalam

The story of the mythological drama revolves around the epic love story of Shakuntala, played by Samantha Ruth Prabhu and King Dushyant from Mahabharata, portrayed by Dev Mohan. Shaakuntalam also has Sachin Khedekar, Kabir Bedi, Dr.M Mohan Babu, Prakash Raj, Madhubala, Gautami, Aditi Balan, Ananya Nagalla, Jisshu Sengupta and others in supporting roles.

Music is composed by Mani Sharma. The movie is jointly bankrolled by the banners of Gunaa Teamworks and Sri Venkateswara Creations. The film's cinematography was handled by Sekhar V Joseph, and Prawin Pudi worked as the editor.

Shaakuntalam is gearing up for a grand release worldwide on April 14, in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. The film will also be available in 3D, promising a visual treat to movie buffs.

