Shaakuntalam: Makers share a sneak peek as they get Samantha’s look ready for the epic drama; Take a look

In the photo, Samantha Akkineni can be seen getting her make up done as a trial for her role in the epic drama.

It was announced as a New Year surprise that director Gunasekar will be helming a mythological drama titled Shaakuntalam with Samantha Akkineni playing the lead role. Revealing the news, the makers also shared a motion poster. Now, the makers have shared a sneak peek into the sessions of their preparations for Samantha’s look in the film. It is also revealed that the film will be based on the character of Shakunthala from the great Indian epic Mahabharata.

Sharing the photo, the makers wrote, “Working on getting the look together! For the Forest Dweller, Nature’s Beloved , ethereal and demure “Shakuntala” in #Shaakuntalam | a sneak peek into our sessions @Samanthaprabhu2” As per the reports in Cinema Express, the film will narrate the story of Shakuntala, daughter of the sage Vishwamitra and Menaka. The English daily quoted a source as saying, “The plot is based upon a love affair, secret marriage, separation of imprecation and reunion of immortal love of Dushyanta and Shakuntala”.

See the Tweet here:

Working on getting the look together! For the Forest Dweller, Nature’s Beloved , ethereal and demure “Shakuntala” in #Shaakuntalam | a sneak peak into our sessions @Samanthaprabhu2 @neeta_lulla pic.twitter.com/RlepmGEX8P — Gunaa Teamworks (@GunaaTeamworks) January 8, 2021

Meanwhile, other than this, Samantha Akkineni has two more films in her kitty. One of the films is directed by filmmaker Ashwin Saravanan, who directed Game Over and Maya. The film also stars Prasanna and Prashanth in key roles. She also has Kollywood film Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal directed by Vignesh Shivan. The film also has Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. While no details about the film are revealed so far, it is expected that updates will be out soon.

