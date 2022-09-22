Shaakuntalam: Makers to announce BIG UPDATE on Samantha starrer on September 23

Although the film was wrapped up a long time ago, no major updates except the first look were unveiled. Fans are super excited about this new update and have already begun the countdown.

Samantha's next project, a mythological film Shaakuntalam is one of the most anticipated in Tollywood. After a long wait, the makers finally announced an update. The makers took to social media and announced that a big update from the film will be announced tomorrow, September 23, at 7 PM. It is not known whether what update is, a teaser or a release date.

Recently, the director of the film Gunasekhar took to Twitter and shared share that the promotions for this love saga will commence shortly. Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Shaakuntalam is written and directed by Gunasekhar. The film is based on a popular Indian play Shakuntala by Kalidasa and will see actor Dev Mohan as Dushyanta, the king of Puru Dynasty.

The filming for Shaakuntalam was wrapped up in August 2021. The drama will be inspired by Kalidasa's famous story, Shakuntala. Apart from this, Mohan Babu, Gautami Tadimalla, Aditi Balan, and Ananya Nagalla will also play lead roles in the flick. Allu Arjun's daughter, Allu Arha will also be making her Tollywood debut as prince Bharata in Shaakuntalam. Financed by Gunaa Teamworks, Dil Raju Productions is the distributor for the venture. Music is composed by Mani Sharma.

The film is currently in its post-production stage as it will be heavy on VFX. The release date of the film is yet to be announced.