Shaakuntalam OTT Release Date: Here's when and where to watch Samantha Ruth Prabhu's mythological film

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Shaakuntalam, which failed to make a place among audiences and the box office, is all set for digital release. The OTT release of the mythological film is out. Despite the bad reviews, the film was known for Samantha's best performance as Shaakuntala, Arha's cameo, and cinematography. If you have missed watching Shaakuntalam in theatres or want to watch it, here are all the details you need.

Check out when and where you can watch Samantha's Shaakuntalam on OTT

Where to watch Shaakuntalam

After one month of theatrical release, the digital release of Shaakuntalam has been announced today on social media. The epic will be released on the OTT platform, Amazon Prime Videos.

When to watch Shaakuntalam

Shaakuntalam is streaming on Amazon Prime Videos from May 11. This Friday Shaakuntalam will reach homes for audiences to watch it. The film is available in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam.



About Shaakuntalam

Shaakuntalam starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Dev Mohan, and directed by Gunasekhar had a dismal worldwide collection at the box office. Despite being hailed for her performance, the movie ended up as the biggest box-office disaster till now in Samantha's career. Dil Raju, who bankrolled the film under Sree Venkateshwara Productions, said that the commercial failure of Shaakuntalam was "the biggest slip" in his long career spanning 25 years as a producer and distributor.

Despite the technical brilliance, the film falters due to amateurish writing in the first half. The second half is saved by Samantha and Dev Mohan's performance," a part of the Shaakuntalam review by Pinkvilla reads.

Shaakuntalam is a whimsical tale of love and is based on internationally acclaimed Kalidasa’s Sanskrit play 'Abhijnana Shakuntalam. Allu Arjun's daughter Arha made her acting debut with the film as she played the role Prince Bharata. Shaakuntalam also has Sachin Khedekar, Kabir Bedi, M Mohan Babu, Prakash Raj, Madhubala, Gautami, Aditi Balan, Ananya Nagalla, Jisshu Sengupta and others in supporting roles.

