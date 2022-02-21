Shaakuntalam: Samantha looks ethereal as a princess in white in the first look

The first look of Samantha from the much anticipated upcoming mythological film Shaakuntalam is out. The actress looks like a dream in a white saree in role of princess Shakuntala. With nature and deers around, she looks ethereal and promises a never seen before performance. As it's her first time playing a mythological character, fans are excited. Taking to social media handles, Samantha and shared the first look poster of Shaakuntalam and wrote, "Presenting ..Nature’s beloved.. the Ethereal and Demure.. “Shakuntala” from #Shaakuntalam."

Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer mythological drama Shaakuntalam which is written and directed by Gunasekhar and produced by Neelima Guna is one of the much-awaited films of 2022. The film is currently in its post-production stage and amidst high expectations, the first update was released and is receiving a good response from the audiences. Although the shoot is wrapped up, the release date of Shaakuntalam is yet to be announced

The film is based on a popular Indian play Shakuntala by Kalidasa and will see actor Dev Mohan as Dushyanta, the king of Puru Dynasty. Shaakuntalam also has Aditi Balan and Mohan Babu in supporting roles. Allu Arjun's daughter Arha will mark her debut with this film in Telugu. Music is composed by Mani Sharma. The movie is jointly bankrolled by the banners of Gunaa Teamworks and Sri Venkateswara Creations.

