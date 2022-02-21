Shaakuntalam: Samantha looks ethereal as a princess in white in the first look
Taking to social media handles, Samantha and shared the first look poster of Shaakuntalam and wrote, "Presenting ..Nature’s beloved.. the Ethereal and Demure.. “Shakuntala” from #Shaakuntalam."
Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer mythological drama Shaakuntalam which is written and directed by Gunasekhar and produced by Neelima Guna is one of the much-awaited films of 2022. The film is currently in its post-production stage and amidst high expectations, the first update was released and is receiving a good response from the audiences. Although the shoot is wrapped up, the release date of Shaakuntalam is yet to be announced
The film is based on a popular Indian play Shakuntala by Kalidasa and will see actor Dev Mohan as Dushyanta, the king of Puru Dynasty. Shaakuntalam also has Aditi Balan and Mohan Babu in supporting roles. Allu Arjun's daughter Arha will mark her debut with this film in Telugu. Music is composed by Mani Sharma. The movie is jointly bankrolled by the banners of Gunaa Teamworks and Sri Venkateswara Creations.
