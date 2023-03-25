Shaakuntalam: Samantha Ruth Prabhu calls Allu Arjun's kid Arha a 'superstar' as she shares about her first day

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is gearing up for the grand release of her upcoming film Shaakuntalam. One of many reasons why this film is most talked about is the debut of Allu Arjun's daughter Arha. The star kid, who is 6 years old is all set to make her debut with her role as Prince Bharata. Now, Samantha, who worked with the little one closely throughout the film, called her 'born superstar'.

In an interview with TV 9, Samantha Ruth Prabhu opened up about Allu Arha's first day on the shoot as Prince Bharta. She said, "There are 100s of junior artists in the Palace set on the first day of the shoot for Allu Arha. Amidst all of them without any fear she delivered a lengthy dialogue perfectly, Her Telugu is so perfect, She's a born superstar."

Allu Arjun's daughter Arha makes debut with Shaakuntalam

Allu Arha also managed to catch the attention of audiences with her appearance in the trailer. She was seen as Prince Bharata riding a lion. Fans of Allu Arjun loved watching Arha on screen for the first time.

Allu Arha becomes the fourth generation child of the Allu family to be working in the Telugu Film Industry. Allu Arjun is a proud father as he is super excited for her debut. He opened up on his daughter Arha's acting debut. "I don't know how to react till I watch her on-screen. I have seen the rushes on the monitor, but till you watch the whole film on-screen with the music and dubbing and stuff then I have to see how I feel. But it is cute as of now, definitely, it is very cute to see your child on the screen."



About Shaakuntalam

Based on a popular Indian play Shakuntala by Kalidasa, the film features Samantha in the titular role of Shakuntala while Malayalam actor Dev Mohan will be seen as Dushyanta, along with Aditi Balan, Ananya Nagalla, Mohan Babu and Gautami in supporting roles. Made on a massive budget, this Samantha starrer made on Kalidasa’s Sanskrit play ‘Abhijnana Shakuntalam’ will release in all 5 languages- Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam & Kannada on April 14.