Shaakuntalam: Samantha Ruth Prabhu is class personified in white plunging pantsuit at Mumbai promotions

Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be seen next in the upcoming mythological film Shaakuntalam. It is one of the most anticipated and awaited films in the South. As the film is gearing up for release next month, the actress is currently in Mumbai for promotions. The actress yet again raised the fashion bar high with her classy white look.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu attended the Mumbai promotions in a white pantsuit and looks no less than a boss lady. She decked up in a white blazer with a plunging neckline and full sleeves and paired up with a pair of white formal trousers with wide legs. The actress accessoried her chic outfit with a diamond neckpiece and left her tresses open with bangs. The new hairstyle with bangs looks so good on her. We can't get over how she manages to simply stand out with every look and this stunning outfit is proof.

Samantha also spoke at the promotional event in Hindi and requested everyone to watch Shaakuntalam in theatres. A few days ago, she was in Kochi with Dev Mohan to promote Shaakuntalam. The film is releasing in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam on April 14. The mythological film will also be available in 2D and 3D promising a visual treat to fans.

Watch Samantha's pant-suit look from Mumbai promotions of Shaakuntalam here:



About Gunasekhar

Helmed by Gunasekhar, Shaakuntalam is a whimsical tale of love and is based on internationally acclaimed Kalidasa’s Sanskrit play 'Abhijnana Shakuntalam. Allu Arjun's daughter Arha is making her acting debut with the film and will be seen as Prince Bharata. Shaakuntalam also has Sachin Khedekar, Kabir Bedi, Dr.M Mohan Babu, Prakash Raj, Madhubala, Gautami, Aditi Balan, Ananya Nagalla, Jisshu Sengupta and others in supporting roles.

Music is composed by Mani Sharma. The movie is jointly bankrolled by the banners of Gunaa Teamworks and Sri Venkateswara Creations. Samantha's outfits have been designed by Neeta Lulla while Mani Sharma has given music to the film and Prawin Pudi is the editor.

