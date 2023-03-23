Shaakuntalam: Samantha Ruth Prabhu is the queen of elegance, aura and royalty in new posters

Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be seen for the first time in the mythological genre with her upcoming film Shaakuntalam. The actress is playing the role of Shakuntala and managed to impress the audiences with posters, teaser and trailer. Well, now, new posters of Samantha has been released ahead of the release and she looks magical.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu as princess Shakuntala defines elegance, royalty and aura. She is seen dressed up in a golden lehenga with heavy embroidery and traditional gold jewellery. The actress looks magical and kept us hooked to the screens. This is the first time the actress is playing a mythological character and movie buffs are super excited to watch.

Samantha's wardrobe for Shaakuntalam was by costume designer and fashion stylist Neeta Lulla.

Take a look at Samantha's new posters from Shaakuntalam here:



Samantha about her role in Shaakuntalam

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has already begun the promotions of Shaakuntalam. On Wednesday, the actress began promotions in Mumbai and shared a glimpse on Instagram. She posted a video as she preps for the promotions of Shaakuntalam. She also spoke about her character Shakuntala and said, “Shakuntala - She has beliefs, she is truthful in her love, in her devotion. Even in the hardest parts of her journey, she bears it with so much grace and dignity, and those are the parts that I connected to. She dealt with the worst adversities with dignity and grace. Given an opportunity to play, that is so close to Princess, forest and animal characters made the child in me scream in joy. So literally very very happy, I believe the audience.

About Shaakuntalam

After a long postponement, Shaakuntalam is gearing up for a grand release worldwide next month. ShaakuntalaShaakuntalam m was initially scheduled to release in February but got postponed. The film is now set to release on April 14, in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. The film will also be available in 3D, promising a visual treat to movie buffs.

Helmed by Gunasekhar, Shaakuntalam is a whimsical tale of love and is based on internationally acclaimed Kalidasa’s Sanskrit play 'Abhijnana Shakuntalam. Allu Arjun's daughter Arha is making her acting debut with the film and will be seen as Prince Bharata. Shaakuntalam also has Sachin Khedekar, Kabir Bedi, M Mohan Babu, Prakash Raj, Madhubala, Gautami, Aditi Balan, Ananya Nagalla, Jisshu Sengupta and others in supporting roles.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Samantha Ruth Prabhu keeps it fresh and bold in Namrata Joshipura custom white cut-out dress