Shaakuntalam: Samantha Ruth Prabhu opens up on toughest part of 'grace and posture'

Prior to this, a couple of days back, Samantha shared a similar post on the photo-sharing app stating that she has commenced dubbing for Shaankuntalam, "Art is my cure to all this madness, sadness and loss of belonging in the world & through it I'll walk myself home.-Nikki Rowe #shaakuntalam." In the picture shared by the actress, an emotional scene from the film can be seen being played on a television screen with a recording mike in the backdrop. In the scene playing on the TV set, the diva can be seen posing as princess Shakuntala.

As Samantha Ruth Prabhu will next be seen on the big screens with the much-awaited mythological drama, Shaankuntalam, the actress has been dropping sneak peeks from the movie on her social media. Recently, the Yashoda actress opened up about the toughest part of the film through an Instagram post that read, "The toughest part of #Shakuntalam was maintaining grace and posture while walking, talking, running… even crying! And grace is sooo not my thing...Had to take training sessions for it! Should have taken Sasha along… clearly so not her thing either! #LikeMotherLikeDaughter."

Shaakuntam release date

After being pushed multiple times, the makers have finally announced the release date for the mythological drama. Shaakuntalam is finally slated to be out in the cinema halls on 17th February this year. While the film was initially scheduled to release on 4th November in 2022, it got postponed as the makers wanted to make the movie bigger and release it in 3D.

About Shaakuntalam

For those who do not know, Shaakuntalam is a cinematic adaptation of the popular Indian play Shakuntala by Kalidasa, the famous love story of Dushyanta, and Shakuntala. While Samantha will essay the titular role, Dev Mohan will be seen as Dushyanta, the king of Puru Dynasty. Mohan Babu, Sachin Khedekar, Gautami, Aditi Balan, Ananya Nagalla, and Varshini Sounderajan will also perform prominent roles in the forthcoming drama, along with others. The much-hyped project will also mark the acting debut of Allu Arjun's daughter Allu Arha, who will play Prince Bharat.

Now, coming to the technical crew, while Mani Sharma has composed the songs and background score for the film, Prawin Pudi has headed the editing department of the movie. Bankrolled by the banners of Gunaa Teamworks and Sri Venkateswara Creations, the camera work for the drama has been looked after by Sekhar V. Joseph.

Samantha's upcoming dramas

Apart from Shaakuntalam, Samantha will also be seen as the leading lady in the upcoming romantic entertainer, Kushi. She will be sharing screen space with Vijay Deverakonda in the movie helmed by director Shiva Nirvana. This will be the Yashoda actress' second film with the Liger star after Mahanati.

Over and above this, Samantha will also be making her Bollywood debut with Citadel alongside Varun Dhawan. Although several reports were doing rounds that the stunner will be opting out of the series because of her health issues, our sources have confirmed that these speculations are not true.

