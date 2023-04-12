Shaakuntalam: Samantha Ruth Prabhu reveals 5 'crazy tidbits' that happened to her on the sets

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's highly anticipated film Shaakuntalam is gearing up for a grand release in just two days. The actress is leaving no stone to promote the film and reach to pan-Indian audiences. Recently, she revealed five crazy things that happened to her on sets of Shaakuntalam and they are unmissable.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to social media and shared a video as she revealed five crazy things that no one knows about Shaakuntalam. From having a flower allergy to being bitten by a rabbit, the actress had a crazy experience shooting for the mythological film. The first one is about her allergic reaction to floral jewellery, which she was required to wear for her character. Samantha shared, “I have a flower allergy but had to wear flower ornaments on my arms and on my neck. I shot all day with no complaints. And then in the evening when I took it out, the imprint of the flowers was all over my arm. I had, like, a flower tattoo on my arm for six months. I thought it was permanent because no one was able to fix it. So, I would put makeup on top of that for like, six months and then finally it went away. So, yeah, crazy."

“I dubbed for three languages in the movie. I really don't know how other actors do it. My gosh, it is tough. I was saying the dialogue in my sleep. I hope I've done a good enough job." This is the first time she dubbed in many languages.

For the third “crazy thing,” the actress revealed that she got bit by a rabbit at the sets of Shakuntalam. “I got bit by a rabbit on the sets of Shaakuntalam.” Samantha hilariously added: “They are not so cute, apparently.”



Samantha also revealed that she wore a 30 kgs lehenga for a song in the film but it never made it to the final cut. She shared, "Neeta Lulla (costume designer) ma'am had made some of the most beautiful costumes for Shaakuntalam. There was this song where I had to wear a beautiful lehenga. She had kept dancing in mind and hence, made some lehengas lighter and some heavier, like 30 kgs kind of heavy. But what was meant to be for the song, didn't really happen, and I ended up wearing a 30 kg lehenga for the dance.”

Samantha added, “And when I was spinning, the lehenga would take me out of the frame and the dance master Raju sir would ask, 'Why can't you stay in the frame?' I was like, I am trying, but the lehenga is taking me out of the frame. So, when I would spin, the lehenga would push me out of the frame. So, we had to do like 10 to 15 takes for that. That was crazy."

The fifth crazy thing is it's not Samantha's real hair in the film. "And last and final one, no points for guessing, that's not my real hair. I wore a wig for my character Shakuntala."

Watch Samantha Ruth Prabhu reveal 5 crazy things about Shaakuntalam



About Shaakuntalam

Shaakuntalam is a whimsical tale of love and is based on internationally acclaimed Kalidasa’s Sanskrit play 'Abhijnana Shakuntalam'. Allu Arjun's daughter Arha is making her acting debut with the film and will be seen as Prince Bharata. Shaakuntalam also has Sachin Khedekar, Kabir Bedi, Dr.M Mohan Babu, Prakash Raj, Madhubala, Gautami, Aditi Balan, Ananya Nagalla, Jisshu Sengupta and others in supporting roles.

