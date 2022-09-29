Release date of Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Shaakuntalam POSTPONED; Film will be out in 3D now

Samantha's upcoming mythological film Shaakuntalam is one the most anticipated ones in the South. The film, which was announced to release on November 4, got postponed. However, the film is planned to get bigger as it will be released in 3D. The makers shared that the new release date will be announced soon.

The team will complete the 3D version of the film and will soon announce the new release date. The makers took to Twitter and released an official statement that read, “We aim to give a bigger experience with Shaakuntalam and immerse you in the World of Shaakuntalam, for which we as a team felt 3D would be a brilliant way. To facilitate this, we would be taking some time to put forth and so, will be unable to meet the earlier announced date of release. We thank the support and love showered upon us, from around the world, hoping for your support in this too! We will be announcing a new release date soon.”