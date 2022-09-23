Shaakuntalam: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's mythological love saga to release on November 4

The announcement poster features Shakuntala, played by Samantha, and Dushyanta, played by Dev Mohan embracing. Inspired by Kalidasa's popular play Shakuntala, the drama will also star Mohan Babu, Gautami, Aditi Balan, and Ananya Nagalla in supporting roles, along with Allu Arha as Prince Bharatha.

The makers of Samantha Ruth Prabhu 's mythological love saga Shaakuntalam have announced the release date of the film. The much-awaited project will be out in cinema halls on 4 November this year. Sharing the news, the makers tweeted, "Witness the #EpicLoveStory #Shaakuntalam in Theatres from Nov 4th 2022 Worldwide!"

Meanwhile, recently director Gunasekhar took to Twitter and informed that the promotions for Shaakuntalam will commence briefly. Conceptualized and directed by Gunasekhar, the venture has been backed by the production banner Gunaa Teamworks, while Dil Raju Productions is the distributor for the movie. Currently, in its post-production stage, the drama is expected to be heavy on VFX.

Now, coming to the film's technical crew, Mani Sharma has provided the music for Shaakuntalam, and Prawin Pudi has headed the editing department. Sekhar V. Joseph has cranked the camera for the movie.

Samantha's lineup further includes the new-age thriller Yashoda, and the Hollywood film Arrangements of Love. She will also be stepping into Bollywood with Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK's film Citadel alongside Varun Dhawan.

After Samantha took a break from social media, rumours started doing rounds that the actress is suffering from a rare skin condition and has traveled to the US for her treatment. Rubbishing the speculations, her manager told Indian Express that the actress is doing fine and the reports are "just gossip", but didn't say anything about the star's purpose behind her trip abroad.

