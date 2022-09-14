Shaakuntalam: Samantha to start promotions for her mythological drama soon; Director Gunasekhar CONFIRMS
Filmmaker Gunasekhar has confirmed that the promotions for Samantha's forthcoming mythological drama, Shaakuntalam will commence shortly.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been keeping the fans on their toes with her thrilling lineup. One of her forthcoming projects is the much-awaited mythological drama, Shaakuntalam. She will be seen playing the titular role of princess Shakuntalam in the film. As the movie is nearing release on the 13th of October this year, the director of the film Gunasekhar took to Twitter to share that the promotions for this love saga will commence shortly.
Taking to the micro-blogging site, the filmmaker shared updates on two of his flicks - Hiranyakashyapa and Shaakuntalam. He wrote, "As promised, before manifesting the spectacle of Narasimha avatar on the silver screen in 'Hiranyakshyapa' which would be presented with some exciting collaborations on a massive scale, I set out to present to you a whimsical tale of love, 'Shaakuntalam' from the Adi Parva of the Mahabharata. Now, as it gets its final touches, looking forward to meet you all at the promotions soon! - Gunasekhar."
The filming for Shaakuntalam was wrapped up in August 2021. The drama will be inspired by Kalidasa's famous story, Shakuntala. In addition to Samantha, the movie will also see Dev Mohan as King Dushyanta. Apart from this, Mohan Babu, Gautami Tadimalla, Aditi Balan, and Ananya Nagalla will also play lead roles in the flick. For those who do not know, Allu Arjun's daughter, Allu Arha will also be making her Tollywood debut as prince Bharata in Shaakuntalam. Financed by Gunaa Teamworks, Dil Raju Productions is the distributor for the venture.
Furthermore, Samantha will also front the new age thriller, Yashoda. The recently released teaser for this suspense drama has already created a lot of buzz among the viewers.
