Shaakuntalam: Samantha to start promotions for her mythological drama soon; Director Gunasekhar CONFIRMS



Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been keeping the fans on their toes with her thrilling lineup. One of her forthcoming projects is the much-awaited mythological drama, Shaakuntalam. She will be seen playing the titular role of princess Shakuntalam in the film. As the movie is nearing release on the 13th of October this year, the director of the film Gunasekhar took to Twitter to share that the promotions for this love saga will commence shortly.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the filmmaker shared updates on two of his flicks - Hiranyakashyapa and Shaakuntalam. He wrote, "As promised, before manifesting the spectacle of Narasimha avatar on the silver screen in 'Hiranyakshyapa' which would be presented with some exciting collaborations on a massive scale, I set out to present to you a whimsical tale of love, 'Shaakuntalam' from the Adi Parva of the Mahabharata. Now, as it gets its final touches, looking forward to meet you all at the promotions soon! - Gunasekhar."