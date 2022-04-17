Shaakuntalam: Samantha wraps up dubbing for her upcoming mythological flick with Gunasekhar

Stunner Samantha will be giving us back-to-back entertainers this year. After finishing the shoot for Vignesh Shivan's Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal alongside Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, the diva has now concluded the dubbing of her mythological drama, Shaakuntalam.

Director Gunasekhar’s next is a fresh take on the popular love saga of princess Shakuntala and King Dushyanta by Kalidas. The film’s production began in February 2021 and the project has been making noise thereafter. The first look of the venture was out earlier and the actress looked like a dream in a white saree in the titular character of princess Shakuntala. It is Samantha’s first time playing a mythological character and fans could not be more excited.



Shaakuntalam also stars Dev Mohan as king Dushyanta, while Allu Arjun’s daughter Allu Arha will make her acting debut with the film as Prince Bharata. Mohan Babu, Sachin Khedekar, Gautami, Aditi Balan, Ananya Nagalla, and Varshini Sounderajan will also be seen performing prominent roles in the Telugu drama among others. Backed by Neelima Guna and Dil Raju under the banner of Gunaa Teamworks and Dil Raju Productions, the flick will have music by composer Mani Sharma.

Samantha’s lineup further includes the new age thriller, Yashoda, directed by filmmaker pair Hari and Harish. The shoot for the flick is presently underway. Apart from this, she also has a Hindi film titled Citadel along with Varun Dhawan and the Hollywood project Arrangements of Love along with John Philips in her kitty.

