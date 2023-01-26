Shaakuntalam second single: Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Dev Mohan’s chemistry wins hearts
The much-awaited second single of Shaakuntalam, that portrays the divine romance of Shakuntala and king Dushyanta, was dropped on social media on January 25, Wednesday.
Shaakuntalam, the highly anticipated epic drama is gearing up for a grand theatrical release. Samantha Ruth Prabhu, the popular star of South Indian cinema is playing the titular character Shakuntala in the movie, which is based on the legendary play written by Kavi Kalidasa. The much-awaited film, which is helmed by Gunasekar, has garnered attention with its official trailer and first single already. Now, the makers of Shaakuntalam have dropped the melodious second single 'Rushivanamlona' on social media, on January 25, Wednesday.
Samantha and Dev Mohan's chemistry wins hearts in Shaakuntalam second single
The 'Rushivanamlona' song features the intense romance of Shakuntala and king Dushyanta and their divine union aka 'Gandharva Vivaha' amidst the wild beauty of a forest. Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Malayalam actor Dev Mohan (in his Telugu cinema debut), who appear as Shakuntala and Dushyanta respectively, have won the hearts of cinema lovers with their electrifying chemistry. The celebrated actress looks simply gorgeous as the sage woman, while Dev Mohan proves he is the perfect choice for the role of the efficient ruler.
'Rushivanamlona' song is composed by the renowned composer Mani Sharma and sung by celebrated singers Sid Sriram and Chinmayi Sripada. Shreemani has penned the Telugu lyrics. Naresh Iyer and Crishna have replaced Sid Sriram as the voice of Dushyanta in the Tamil and Malayalam versions of the songs, respectively.
Watch the Rushivanamlona song below:
Shaakuntalam trailer
The official trailer of Shaakuntalam, which was released a few days back, has received mixed responses from the audiences. While Samantha Ruth Prabhu impressed the cine-goers with her exceptional looks, her dialogue delivery hasn't gone well with them. Even though the star cast got a thumbs-up from the viewers, some of the VFX and CGI portions received criticism. The appearance of Prince Bharatha aka Allu Arha, the little daughter of Telugu superstar Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy had left the Telugu cinema lovers highly excited.
