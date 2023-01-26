Shaakuntalam second single: Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Dev Mohan’s chemistry wins hearts

Shaakuntalam , the highly anticipated epic drama is gearing up for a grand theatrical release. Samantha Ruth Prabhu , the popular star of South Indian cinema is playing the titular character Shakuntala in the movie, which is based on the legendary play written by Kavi Kalidasa. The much-awaited film, which is helmed by Gunasekar, has garnered attention with its official trailer and first single already. Now, the makers of Shaakuntalam have dropped the melodious second single 'Rushivanamlona' on social media, on January 25, Wednesday.

The 'Rushivanamlona' song features the intense romance of Shakuntala and king Dushyanta and their divine union aka 'Gandharva Vivaha' amidst the wild beauty of a forest. Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Malayalam actor Dev Mohan (in his Telugu cinema debut), who appear as Shakuntala and Dushyanta respectively, have won the hearts of cinema lovers with their electrifying chemistry. The celebrated actress looks simply gorgeous as the sage woman, while Dev Mohan proves he is the perfect choice for the role of the efficient ruler.

'Rushivanamlona' song is composed by the renowned composer Mani Sharma and sung by celebrated singers Sid Sriram and Chinmayi Sripada. Shreemani has penned the Telugu lyrics. Naresh Iyer and Crishna have replaced Sid Sriram as the voice of Dushyanta in the Tamil and Malayalam versions of the songs, respectively.

Watch the Rushivanamlona song below: