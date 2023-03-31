Shaakuntalam song Mallika Mallika: Samantha looks magical as she yearns for her lover in this soothing melody

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is gearing up for the grand release of the upcoming film Shaakuntalam. Today, the video of the first single Mallika Mallika has been released and the actress is an epitome of grace. Clad in a white traditional lehenga with flowers as ornaments, the soothing song depicts the yearning for her lover.

The song titled, 'Mallika-Mallika' is released in 5 languages - Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. The video paints an exquisite picture of Samantha grace as princess Shaakuntalam as she sings and patiently waits for her lover. Earlier, in January, the lyrical video of Mallika Mallika was released, and now, the video song has been unveiled ahead of theatrical release in April.

Watch the video song of Samantha Ruth Prabhu Mallika Mallika song from Shaakuntalam here:



Samantha opens up about her character Shakuntala

Samantha Ruth Prabhu reveals that her character Shakuntala connects to her despite being as old as the 5th century. Speaking about the film, she said, it's amazing that I still connect being a contemporary modern-day woman. I connect to her and the character is very very me. She is strong, she is strong about her beliefs and she goes out for love she stays firm beliefs and where she wants to be in society."

Helmed by Gunasekhar, Shaakuntalam is a whimsical tale of love set in the Kashyapa Kanumalu (Kashmir), the grandeur and splendour of Dushyant’s Puru Dynasty. The story of the mythological drama revolves around the epic love story of Shakuntala, played by Samantha Ruth Prabhu and King Dushyant from Mahabharata, portrayed by Dev Mohan.

About Shaakuntalam

Allu Arjun's daughter Arha is making her acting debut with the film and will be seen as Prince Bharata. Mohan Babu, Sachin Khedekar, Gautami, Aditi Balan, Ananya Nagalla, and Varshini Sounderajan will also be seen performing prominent roles in the Telugu drama among others. The movie is jointly bankrolled by the banners of Gunaa Teamworks and Sri Venkateswara Creations.

Made on a massive budget, Shaakuntalam will release in all 5 languages- Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam & Kannada on April 14.

