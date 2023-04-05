Shaakuntalam Second Trailer: Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Dev Mohan's epic love story is captivating and grand

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's upcoming mythological film Shaakuntalam, which also starring Dev Mohan, is gearing up for release. The makers shared the release trailer and show the epic love story of Samantha as Shaakuntala and Dev Mohan as Dushyant. The trailer looks captivating, and grandeur and the visuals promise a feast to fans.

This is the second trailer released by makers as the film is set to hit the theatres next week. The second trailer looks intriguing and there are all elements like romance, drama and fight sequences, and visuals. The film promises to be a feast for audiences as it will also be available in 2D and 3D. The first trailer of Shaakuntalam was released in January and received a massive response from the audience.

Watch the new trailer of Samantha's Shaakuntalam here:



A few days ago, the video song of the first single Mallika Mallika was released in 5 languages - Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. The video paints an exquisite picture of Samantha's grace as Princess Shaakuntalam as she sings and patiently waits for her lover.

Samantha connects to her character Shakuntala

Samantha Ruth Prabhu reveals that her character Shakuntala connects to her despite being as old as the 5th century. Speaking about the film, she said, "it's amazing that I still connect being a contemporary modern-day woman. I connect to her and the character is very very me. She is strong, she is strong about her beliefs and she goes out for love she stays firm beliefs and where she wants to be in society."



About Shaakuntalam

Helmed by Gunasekhar, Shaakuntalam is a whimsical tale of love set in the Kashyapa Kanumalu (Kashmir), the grandeur and splendor of Dushyant’s Puru Dynasty. Shaakuntalam is based on internationally acclaimed Kalidasa’s Sanskrit play 'Abhijnana Shakuntalam' and is all set to release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada languages on April 14. Shaakuntalam also has Sachin Khedekar, Kabir Bedi, Dr.M Mohan Babu, Prakash Raj, Madhubala, Gautami, Aditi Balan, Ananya Nagalla, Jisshu Sengupta and others in supporting roles. Allu Arjun's 6-years-old daughter Arha will mark her debut as she is playing the role of princess Bharata in the film.

Advertisement





ALSO READ: undefined