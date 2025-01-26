Shafi passes away at 56: Chiyaan Vikram, Prithviraj Sukumaran and others pay tribute to Malayalam filmmaker

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of an individual's death, which might be triggering for some readers.

Renowned Malayalam filmmaker Shafi has passed away after being diagnosed with a brain hemorrhage. He was 56. According to a report by Mathrubhumi, he was placed on a ventilator after his health deteriorated following surgery. Following his passing, several celebrities offered their condolences and paid tribute to the director.

Chiyaan Vikram expressed his sorrow over the loss of his dear friend and described him as a fun-loving person. He mentioned that although his friend is no longer with them, his presence will always be felt through the memories he created. The Thangalaan actor also wished him peace in his final journey in his goodbye note.

"Today, I lost a dear friend and the world lost an incredible storyteller. He was one of the most fun loving & sensitive souls I’ve ever known, someone who could see the beauty in life’s simplest moments. He may no longer walk among us, but he will always live in the laughter, the emotions, and the memories he gave us. Rest in peace, my friend," Vikram wrote on X.

On the other hand, Prithviraj Sukumaran took to his Instagram handle to offer his condolences and pay tribute to the legendary filmmaker.

Producer NM Badusha also expressed his sorrow over the passing of his close friend. He took to his social media handle and wrote in Malayalam, which roughly translates to, "Dear director Shafi, who brought so much laughter to Malayalees, has passed away. My condolences."

According to Mathrubhumi, Shafi was rushed to a private hospital after experiencing severe headaches and insomnia. He was admitted due to internal bleeding, and doctors declared his condition critical. Following a series of medical tests, he was diagnosed with a brain hemorrhage, prompting an emergency surgery to aid his recovery.

Unfortunately, his condition worsened, and he passed away on Sunday, January 26. His last rites will be held at 4 PM at Karukappilly Juma Masjid cemetery.

Disclaimer: If you or anyone you know suffers from any kind of health-related issues, then please do not hesitate to take immediate and professional medical help. There are several helplines available for the same; remember, you are not alone in the fight.

