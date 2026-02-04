'Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan’s photos were on my fridge': Legend Saravanan makes some revelations

Businessman-turned-actor Legend Saravanan is all set to return to the big screen with his second film, titled Leader. During the film’s teaser launch, the actor recalled his early dreams of becoming an actor and how he often spoke to his mother about his aspirations.

Legend Saravanan opens up about his early acting dream

Speaking to the media, Legend Saravanan said, “I have admired cinema since my childhood. Back in the day, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan’s photos were on my fridge, on two sides.”

“I used to tell my mother that one day I would become like SRK and Salman Khan. But unfortunately, I had to take care of my father’s business. Whether it is cinema or the textile industry, I am always the first person to arrive and the last person to leave the set. Whatever the work is, I give it my full potential,” the actor-businessman added.

Coming to Saravanan’s next release, he will appear in the film Leader. Directed by Kaaki Sattai fame RS Durai Senthilkumar, the film focuses on the story of a father who would not hesitate to spill blood to protect his child from evildoers.

Bankrolled by Saravanan himself, the film stars Sham, Andrea, Santhosh Prathap, Payal Rajput, Lal, Prabaharan, Amirtha Aiyer, VTV Ganesh, Iyal, Aishwarya, Mariam George, and several others in key roles.

The film’s music and background score are composed by Ghibran Vaibodha, with Venkatesh S handling the cinematography. Jana Nayagan fame Pradeep E. Ragav serves as the editor.

Legend Saravanan’s previous movie

Legend Saravanan previously made his acting debut in Tamil cinema as an actor-producer with the film Legend. Directed by the JD–Jerry duo, the film follows the story of a scientist who returns to India after studying overseas and attempts to find a cure for diabetes after his childhood friend dies from the disease.

With Urvashi Rautela and Geethika Tiwary as the female leads, the film also featured Prabhu, Vivek, Suman, Yogi Babu, and Nassar in supporting roles. Upon release, the film received negative reviews from critics and eventually tanked at the box office.

