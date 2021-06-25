Shah Rukh Khan calls Thalapathy Vijay 'very cool'; Hints about his next film with Atlee?

Vijay and Shah Rukh Khan's fans are going berserk and can't keep calm. It will be interesting if they ever come together on the big screen. Don't you think?

Superstar has taken social media by storm with his comment on Kollywood superstar Thalapathy Vijay. As Shah Rukh Khan completes 29 years in Bollywood, he decided to interact with his fans on Twitter. The actor started #AskSRK session on Twitter and believe us, it was fun. A Twitter user even asked SRK to comment on Thalapathy Vijay in one word. To this, he replied, 'very cool'. Vijay and Shah Rukh Khan's fans are going berserk and can't keep calm. It will be interesting if they ever come together on the big screen.

Meanwhile, amidst the buzz of Shah Rukh Khan teaming up with Atlee, the Bollywood superstar has hinted that he is doing a masaledaar film. Recently, reports were doing rounds that Atlee visited SRK in Mumbai and gave the final narration of his script. It is also said that Shah Rukh Khan will be playing the role of a RAW agent in Atlee directorial and will perform some serious stunt sequences and chase scenes. The film is said to be an original one and not a remake of Atlee's any of films like Mersal or Theri. However, an official announcement on the film is awaited. Let's wait and watch what's in store for the audience next.

Meanwhile, check out Shah Rukh Khan's tweet for Thalapathy Vijay below:

Shah Rukh Khan was earlier this year spotted at an IPL match in Chennai where he was accompanied by the South director Atlee. The speculations about their collaboration started doing rounds since then. Later, Atlee and his wife even visited Shah Rukh Khan's house in Mumbai for his birthday party.

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×