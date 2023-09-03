Shah Rukh Khan has THESE sweet things to say about Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Thalapathy Vijay and Ajith Kumar

Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for the release of Jawan. The Atlee-directed film promises to be a full-on mass ride with its share of whistle-worthy moments and callbacks to its leading man’s career. With only a few days left before the release of Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan engaged in an Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on Twitter. The actor mentioned Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Thalapathy Vijay, and Ajith Kumar during the AMA session.

Shah Rukh Khan says Kamal Haasan is an inspiration for every actor

Recently, a video of Kamal Haasan went viral on social media, in which he spoke about Shah Rukh Khan and referred to him as a 'symbol of love'. So, when a fan asked SRK to mention a few words about the veteran actor, he tweeted, "He is too kind and a friend and inspiration for every actor." Shah Rukh Khan’s tweet was in response to what Kamal Haasan said about him being an icon of love.

A few days ago, the Vikram actor directly addressed Shah Rukh Khan and also said that he was supposed to attend the Jawan audio launch that took place in Chennai. Haasan said, "I wanted to attend the event but due to issue I couldn't, I can't stop my self to meet Shah Rukh Khan my friend and icon of love. In 30 years, he has become the symbol of love. In spite of all the tumultuous times, your smile lights up thousands of fame. I want this film to succeed and you to succeed. The way you deal with everything with panache and dignity is inspiring."

Shah Rukh Khan mentions Rajinikanth as well as Ajith Kumar and Thalapathy Vijay in his tweet

In the AMA session, Shah Rukh Khan was asked whether there was any actor or actress that he really wanted to meet. To this, the actor replied that he is yet to meet Ajith Kumar and also mentioned that he has already interacted with both Thalapathy Vijay and Rajinikanth before. Shah Rukh Khan tweeted, "I met Rajni sir. I met Vijay Thalapathi. Missed meeting Ajith but will do soon."



Well, let's hope the actor gets to meet Ajith Kumar soon enough. Also, even though it is a known fact that Vijay and Shah Rukh Khan have already met, SRK's answer further added fuel to the rumors of Thalapathy doing a possible cameo in Jawan.

