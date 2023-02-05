Shah Rukh Khan heaps praise on his Jawan co-stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi; Says Anirudh is ‘Brilliant’
Shah Rukh Khan heaped praises on his Jawan co-stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, in his recent Twitter interaction with the fans. He also praised musician Anirudh's 'brilliance'.
Shah Rukh Khan, the Bollywood superstar is finally collaborating with a bunch of talents from the South Indian film industry. The Pathaan actor is playing the lead role in popular Tamil filmmaker Atlee's Bollywood directorial debut, Jawan. The highly anticipated project features Nayanthara, the lady superstar of South cinema, as the female lead. National award-winner Vijay Sethupathi is appearing as the lead antagonist in the Shah Rukh Khan starrer. Anirudh Ravichander, the popular musician is also foraying into B'town with the project.
Shah Rukh Khan heaps praise on his Jawan team members
During his Twitter interaction with fans on February 4, Saturday, Shah Rukh Khan spoke extensively about his Jawan team members, for the first time. Even though the Bollywood superstar has opened up about working with director Atlee in some of his early Twitter interactions, this is the first time he spoke about his co-stars from the film, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. King Khan, who is highly impressed with the lady superstar, especially mentioned her langauges skills.
"Hii sir, #nayantara mam ke saath #Jawan me kaam karke kaisa feel hua ? Any special thing about mam..," asked a fan during the recent #AskSRK session. Shah Rukh Khan, who replied to the fan's question, wrote: "She is very sweet. Speaks all languages so well….fantastic experience. Hope u all will like her in the film."
Check out Shah Rukh Khan's tweet on working with Nayanthara, below:
Later a fan asked Shah Rukh Khan: "How was your experience working with Vijay Sethupathi in Jawan?" The Bollywood superstar, who has earlier expressed his admiration for Vijay Sethupathi, replied: "Tremendous….and a bit of madness."
Check out the tweet below:
Interestingly, Shah Rukh Khan was also all praises for music director Anirudh Ravichander, who is making his Bollywood debut with Jawan. "@iamsrk How's Jawan Music shaping up? Thoughts on Anirudh?," asked a fan. King Khan, who is visibly impressed with Anirudh, replied: "Ani is brilliant…Great energy and fun to work with and at such a young age, his whole team of youngsters is very cool." The young musician, who was clearly on cloud nine after knowing Shah Rukh Khan's opinion about him, replied to the Pathaan star's tweet and wrote: "Love you sir Can’t wait."
Check out the Tweet below:
About Jawan
Jawan, which reportedly features Shah Rukh Khan in the titular role, reportedly features popular Tamil star Thalapathy Vijay in a cameo appearance. The Atlee directorial features a stellar star cast including Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Priya Mani, Sanya Malhotra, Tamil actor Yogi Babu, Sunil Grover, and others. Jawan, which is produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan under their home banner Red Chillies Entertainment, is slated to hit the theatres on June 2, 2023.
