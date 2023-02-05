Shah Rukh Khan heaps praise on his Jawan co-stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi; Says Anirudh is ‘Brilliant’

Shah Rukh Khan , the Bollywood superstar is finally collaborating with a bunch of talents from the South Indian film industry. The Pathaan actor is playing the lead role in popular Tamil filmmaker Atlee 's Bollywood directorial debut, Jawan . The highly anticipated project features Nayanthara, the lady superstar of South cinema, as the female lead. National award-winner Vijay Sethupathi is appearing as the lead antagonist in the Shah Rukh Khan starrer. Anirudh Ravichander, the popular musician is also foraying into B'town with the project.

During his Twitter interaction with fans on February 4, Saturday, Shah Rukh Khan spoke extensively about his Jawan team members, for the first time. Even though the Bollywood superstar has opened up about working with director Atlee in some of his early Twitter interactions, this is the first time he spoke about his co-stars from the film, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. King Khan, who is highly impressed with the lady superstar, especially mentioned her langauges skills.

"Hii sir, #nayantara mam ke saath #Jawan me kaam karke kaisa feel hua ? Any special thing about mam..," asked a fan during the recent #AskSRK session. Shah Rukh Khan, who replied to the fan's question, wrote: "She is very sweet. Speaks all languages so well….fantastic experience. Hope u all will like her in the film."

Check out Shah Rukh Khan's tweet on working with Nayanthara, below: