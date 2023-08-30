Shah Rukh Khan kissing Anirudh at Jawan audio launch reminds fans of latter and Rajinikanth's priceless moment

During the Jailer audio launch, a picture of Rajinikanth kissing Anirudh Ravichnader went viral. Fans were raving about the bond that the actor and music director seemed to share. Also at the event, Anirudh said that he would even give his life for Rajinikanth.

Fast forward to the present, and the picture of Shah Rukh Khan kissing Anirudh Ravichander at the audio launch of Jawan is going viral on the Internet. Netizens are drawing parallels between the pictures of Rajinikanth and Anirudh from the Jailer audio launch and Shah Rukh Khan and Anirudh from the Jawan audio launch.

