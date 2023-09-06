Shah Rukh Khan makes THIS special request to Leo director Lokesh Kanagaraj ahead of Jawan's big release

Shah Rukh Khan is all set to release his ambitious project, Jawan, tomorrow (September 7, 2022). The highly anticipated movie, which marks the first true blue pan-Indian outing of King Khan, is helmed by the renowned Tamil filmmaker Atlee. Recently, celebrated Tamil director Lokesh Kanagaraj, who is best known for his blockbuster outing Vikram, conveyed his wishes to team Jawan with a Twitter post. Interestingly, leading man Shah Rukh Khan replied to the filmmaker's tweet with a special request.

Shah Rukh Khan makes a special request to Lokesh Kanagaraj

The Leo director, who is all excited for his dear 'brothers' director Atlee and music composer Anirudh Ravichander's Bollywood debut, took to his official Twitter handle and wished team Jawan all the best, with a lovely post. "Wishing the absolute best to @iamsrk sir, my dear brothers @Atlee_dir @anirudhofficial, #Nayanthara, @VijaySethuOffl na and the entire cast and crew of #Jawan to be a blockbuster," wrote Lokesh Kanagaraj, on his Twitter post.

Shah Rukh Khan, on the other hand, retweeted Lokesh's post with a special request. "Thank you so much. Please try and see the film if and when you get some time. See it in Tamil and tell me if we got it right sir. And all my love for Leo!!!!" reads King Khan's reply. The superstar's humble reply to the young filmmaker is now winning the internet. Meanwhile, Lokesh Kanagaraj, who replied to the Jawan actor once again, added: I’m sure you all got it right very much @iamsrk sir, have already planned to watch #Jawan Once #Leo releases would love to watch it with you and know your thoughts on it too."

Have a look at Shah Rukh Khan and Lokesh Kanagaraj's Twitter posts, below:

ALSO READ: Jawan: Thalapathy Vijay is NOT making cameo in Shah Rukh Khan starrer; Atlee confirms