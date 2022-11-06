Shah Rukh Khan opens up about his equation with Thalapathy Vijay; Here is what he has to say

Shah Rukh Khan, the Bollywood superstar celebrated his 57th birthday recently. On his birthday, the Jawan actor took his official Twitter handle and had a personal chat with his fans, as usual. During his interaction with Twitterati, King Khan spoke about many things including his upcoming projects and co-stars. Interestingly, Shah Rukh Khan also opened up about his equation with Thalapathy Vijay, the popular star of the Tamil film industry, and the possibility of collaborating with him for a project.

During the interaction, a fan asked Shah Rukh Khan when the audiences will get to watch a film with him and Thalapathy Vijay sharing the screen. He also asked the superstar to reveal what he thinks about the Varisu actor. The celebrated actor, who is rumoured to be sharing the screen with Vijay in his upcoming film Jawan, however, remained tight-lipped about the project. "He is a really cool guy…films happen when they happen so…if they have to they will," replied Shah Rukh Khan.

Thalapathy Vijay's cameo in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan

If the reports are to be believed, Thalapathy Vijay is making a cameo appearance in Jawan, the upcoming Shah Rukh Khan starrer. The movie, which marks the Bollywood directorial debut of Vijay's frequent collaborator Atlee, is gearing up for a grand release in June 2023. As per the reports, Thalapathy Vijay and Shah Rukh Khan will appear together in a special song number and a few scenes in the highly anticipated project.

Shah Rukh Khan and Thalapathy Vijay's work fronts

Shah Rukh Khan has a massive line-up of projects including Jawan, the upcoming spy thriller Pathaan, and Rajkumar Hirani's social drama Dunki. If the rumours are to be believed, the Bollywood superstar might also make a special cameo appearance in the upcoming Thalapathy Vijay-Lokesh Kanagaraj project. Thalapathy Vijay, on the other hand, is expected to start shooting for Lokesh's project, which is tentatively titled Thalapathy 67 in December. He is also rumoured to be joining hands with Atlee for his 68th outing, which might get an official launch very soon.

ALSO READ: Varisu: Thalapathy Vijay looks no less than a rockstar in the latest poster, 1st track promo to be out today